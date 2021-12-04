Eitan Biran, 6-year-old cable car survivor, returns to Italy

After Israeli court rejected final legal appeal by Eitan Biran's Israel-based maternal family

A six-year-old Israeli boy who was the sole survivor of a cable car crash returned to Italy this weekend after a bitter cross-border custody dispute.

Eitan Biran had been living with his paternal aunt in Italy after his parents, younger brother and 11 other people died when a gondola plunged to the ground in northern Italy in May.

Last month, while visiting the boy, his maternal grandfather drove him to Switzerland and from there chartered a private jet to the Jewish state, all without the aunt's consent.

The Italy-based side of the family launched successful legal action and the maternal side of his family exhausted all legal appeals after a Tel Aviv court ruled last week that the boy must be returned to relatives in Italy.

“After 84 days since he was illegally taken from his home, he returns to his daily routine, his medical and educational treatments, to his friends in the neighborhood, his school, the community he grew up in, and his loving cat Oliver,” a statement from the Italian family read.

The Israeli court said it still hoped the rift between the families could be mended.