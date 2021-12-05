Israel: Nine dead after fatal weekend of car accidents

Years of neglect, budget cuts have left Israel lagging behind other countries on road safety, NGO says

Nine people died among several others injured in car accidents across Israel over the weekend.

"We are at the end of a particularly deadly and bloody year on the roads," said Erez Kita, CEO of the Green Light Association, a nonprofit traffic safety lobbyist organization.

Three young men - two in their 20s and the 18-year-old driver - died in a car accident in northern Israel on Saturday morning, Haaretz reported.

Paramedics at the scene confirmed their deaths and reported that the vehicle overturned.

“The three passengers were trapped inside. They were unconscious, without breathing and with no pulse,” a paramedic said, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

The day before, an accident in the West Bank left four people dead and two more injured.

Those who died reportedly included a six-year-old, a nine-year-old, and two teenage Palestinians.

Earlier on Friday, a 47-year-old died after his vehicle flipped over on a dirt road in northern Israel, as well as another 50-year-old whose private vehicle flipped on one of Israel’s busiest highways, The Post reported.

"Years of neglect and budget cuts have led Israel to become one of the countries lagging behind in the fight against road homicide among all European countries,” Kita said.