Flag marches held in support of Jews in mixed Israeli cities

No incidents reported as nationalist marches take place in Lod and Ramle

Two nationalist rallies known as flag marches took place Sunday in the mixed Jewish-Arab cities of Lod and Ramle in central Israel.

The demonstrations were intended as a show of support for the Jewish populations in the two cities that experienced riots last May by Arab residents and counter-protests by Jewish residents during the Israeli military operation against Hamas in Gaza.

The best-known flag march is the annual event in Jerusalem meant as a show of support for Israeli sovereignty over the entire city.

It was a festive scene in Lod for the flag march as participants were also celebrating the final night of the Jewish holiday of Chanukah, i24NEWS correspondent Pierre Klochendler reported Sunday night.

Klochendler said there were no incidents at the march under the watchful eye of the police.

The march didn't go through any mixed Jewish-Arab neighborhoods but instead took place in the main streets of the city.

Right-wing Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben Gvir was at the Lod march, calling for the Israeli government to take a firmer stance in enforcing law and order in mixed cities.

He called for zero tolerance in the city of 82,000 for antisemitic acts and displays of Palestinian nationalism.

The mayor of Lod from the opposition Likud party, Yair Revivo, was against holding the march for fear of exacerbating tensions, but that did not deter organizers and the march went off without incident.