Israel: Overweight breast cancer study sheds light on disease

Scientists were able to identify an enzyme which worsens breast cancer in overweight patients

Researchers from Israel’s Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem announced that they were able to identify the mechanism which exacerbates the progression of breast cancer in overweight women.

Previous studies showed that several types of cancer were directly affected by obesity, including breast cancer, which is dependent on the hormone estrogen in postmenopausal women.

"In the new study, we were able to characterize one of the mechanisms of increased progression of breast cancer in overweight patients – a growing phenomenon in Western countries," Professor Tamar Peretz, a clinician associated with the study explained, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Scientists were able to link the mechanism which triggered aggressive progression of breast cancer in overweight patients to an enzyme known as “heparanase,” adding that it helps the cancer to spread by penetrating blood vessels.

The study was spearheaded by Professor Michael Elkin, who recently received a grant from the Israel Cancer Research Fund to carry out the research.

In Israel, breast cancer is a health concern for many individuals - one in nine women will develop the disease in their lifetime.

More than 3,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Israel, and some 700 women die from the disease annually, a statement from the Hadassah Research Center explained.