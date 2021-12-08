Medical AI, made in Israel, prevents blood infection deaths

The AI will be implemented soon at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center

Artificial intelligence technology, developed in Israel, is saving lives by informing medical professionals which patients are the most at-risk in the event of a blood infection.

By feeding medical data to the AI, researchers found that the algorithm was able to identify links between certain blood test metrics and the probability a patient will face risks from a blood infection.

The technology will “prevent many deaths,” Professor Noam Shomron explained to The Times of Israel (TOI), because it tells doctors which at-risk patients require monitoring.

It will be implemented soon at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Shomron announced.

Shomron says the tool reliably determines at-risk patients with an accuracy of 82 percent, and requires no additional testing or special hardware outside of the routine blood test doctors conduct upon hospital admittance.

The professor expressed hope that the technology will enable hospitals to operate more efficiently because it helps medical professionals form a plan to redirect resources to where they are most needed.

“Hospitals simply can’t pay the same attention to every patient for every risk factor, and to function effectively you need to assess the level of danger that different conditions pose for different patients,” Shomron told TOI, adding “Our method does exactly that.”

“If you know how to direct resources effectively in hospitals, you can save a lot of lives, which is the expectation here.”