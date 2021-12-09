Israel: Committee formed to explore reforming the draft

An alternative non-military service is one option being examined

Israel’s government formed on Wednesday a committee to examine potential reforms to the country’s military draft requirements.

The move — spearheaded by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz — comes amid debates on the participation of ultra-orthodox Jews in the army and pressures to transform the military into a professional service.

The committee will “consider adjustments to IDF service and national and civil service, building a new, broad and updated framework, which addresses the needs of national security, the economy, and Israeli society, for the diverse groups in its population, which will have broad national appeal,” a joint statement from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Defense Ministry read.

Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo and Gantz’s chief of staff, Maayan Yisraeli, will lead the committee, backed by representatives from a range of government ministries, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

Gantz previously stated support for reforms to the current draft, arguing that universal military service as envisioned in 1948 no longer exists today, and does not suit Israel’s modern society.

“With the foundation of the country, the [Israel Defense Forces] was also founded, and conscription was required of everyone,” Gantz was quoted by ToI as saying in September.

“Today, 73 years later, when only half of 18-year-olds enlist and when the country has gone from a policy of a melting pot to a nation of ‘all its tribes,’ we must develop a different model,” Gantz said in September.

Recent polling suggested that for the first time a majority of Jewish Israelis support the idea of ending the nation’s draft.

Most ultra-orthodox Jews and Israeli Arab citizens do not take part in mandatory service.