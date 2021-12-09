Miss Universe pageant contestants adore Israel

Participants are praising Israel for the country's food scene, people, and culture

Final rehearsals for the Miss Universe pageant are now underway in Eilat, and the contestants from around the world are offering high praise of their experiences so far in Israel to i24NEWS.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal… I came to Eilat, and the people, the culture, everything, you can just tell they have that love for this land. I love it so much!” Miss Universe USA Elle Smith said, adding that she wants to return once the Miss Universe pageant ends.

The contestant explained that her visit to Israel really changed her perspective on the country.

“I think I had a lot of preconceived notions about what it was going to be like, and they were all washed away once I got here.”

Other participants praised Israel’s vegetable-laden cuisine.

“I absolutely love the food, I’ve been eating a lot of tahini, eggplants, cherry tomatoes,” Miss Universe Japan Juri Watanabe told i24NEWS.

“But I think what I like the most are the people here, everyone has been very welcoming.”

“There’s nowhere better to be… The land here is so beautiful, warm oceans,” Miss Universe Kenya Roshanara Love explained.

She also visited a Bedouin home, where she learned about traditional cooking there.

“It’s just been such a wholesome experience… I believe a lot more people need to come and explore Israel, because this is the city of the world,” she said, noting Israel is home to both Christian, Jewish, and Muslim history.

“This is the center of the world, where unity can be embodied.”