i24NEWS: The disappeared Yemenite children of Israel

In Israel's early years, immigrants' babies were reportedly illegally put up for adoption

Health officials reportedly prevented a publication detailing the health system’s involvement in separating children from their families in Israel's early years.

Activists and family members claim that in the decades after the Jewish state's foundation in 1948 several thousand babies were taken from Jewish Yemenite, Balkan, and Middle Eastern families.

“Some of the reports… are really heartbreaking stories of how medical staff would take babies from… families and would say ‘we’re giving them a better future’ or that they died in labor,” Israeli writer Hen Mazzig told i24NEWS.

With testimonies by thousands of parents indicating a similar pattern, hospital staff allegedly told mothers that their babies died during birth.

The babies were reportedly illegally put up for adoption to childless European Jewish families, orchestrated by Israeli authorities.

Today, the affair remains a dark stain on Israel.

The report by Haaretz daily recommended that health officials produce an apology on behalf of the Health Ministry, and called on the government to investigate the matter further.

In 2016, Israel’s national archive launched an online database of 200,000 documents that were said to shed light on the decades-long mystery.

The accusations put a spotlight on intra-Jewish racism, with Jews of European origin traditionally held up as Israel’s elite and those from elsewhere alleging discrimination.

Mazzig noted to i24NEWS "the main issue is that strategically to continue to cover up… this story is… a dumb decision by many of the ministries in Israel."

“The maximum thing that we need is acknowledgment.”