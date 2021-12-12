Minister says immigration to Israel rose during 2021

Tamano-Shata says 2021 is 'a very good year, even when compared to regular years' without Covid

Israel’s Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata said immigration to the country is on the rise, pointing to a projected 30 percent increase in newcomers to the state when compared to last year’s numbers.

While attending a meeting with the Israel American Council in the United States, Tamano-Shata explained that the number of immigrants to Israel is expected to reach 27,000 before the end of the year, exceeding both last year’s records as well as the official’s targeted quota for 2021.

She originally set a goal of bringing 25,000 new immigrants to Israel, and said that this year’s numbers showed “a very good year, even when compared to regular years” without the Covid pandemic according to Ynet.

Immigration to Israel faltered when Covid struck in 2020, but rebounded the following year as travel restrictions began to ease.

During the conference, Tamano-Shata also pointed to a jump in immigration to Israel from France and North America, noting arrivals from the United States increased by 34 percent since 2020, The Times of Israel reported.

Immigration from France rose by 41 percent when compared to data from the previous year.

A demographic breakdown of those who immigrated in 2021 shows 60 percent are under the age of 35.