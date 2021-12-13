Israel's nurses to go on strike over violence against staff

Covid testing will continue as normal and most wards will be fully staffed

Israel's nurses association announced Sunday that the country's nurses will go on a one-day, nationwide general strike on Wednesday.

The strike will be in protest of the alleged failure to immediately implement a plan to combat violence against medical staff, according to The Times of Israel.

Non-urgent surgeries will not be performed and intensive care units will operate with reduced staff, according to The Times of Israel via a statement from the National Association of Nurses.

Covid testing will continue as normal, however, and most wards will be fully staffed.

Nurses already held multiple strikes this year and last year over severe staff shortages during Covid, which resulted in additional state funding.

A doctor and three nurses at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa were assaulted last month by relatives of a cancer patient. Staff were beaten and threatened by the family of the patient, who eventually died, The Times of Israel reported.

Chairwoman of the National Association of Nurses, Ilana Cohen, said at the time that if the government did not take action to fight such violence, “we’ll hold a strike throughout the entire health care system.”

“War has broken out here,” Benny Keller, the head of Rambam’s security, told the Kan public broadcaster Wednesday, according to The Times of Israel.

“Two or three times a week, the hospital turns into a battlefield between warring clans.”