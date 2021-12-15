Report: Birthright groups given exemption from Israel's tourist ban

The current blanket ban on foreign entry will be in effect until at least December 23

Tourist groups designated as "Jewish" were given special permission to enter Israel despite the current ban on foreign entry, media reported Wednesday night.

The ban came into effect November 29 and will remain in effect until at least December 23 due to fears of the newest strain of Covid, the omicron variant.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked sought on Sunday to exclude "Jewish tourism" from the blanket ban on entry, claiming that it was an enterprise of national importance, Haaretz reported, stating that the Health, Foreign and Interior ministries met and agreed to the exemption.

Groups that involved Christians seeking to arrive for Christmas were rejected, prompting protest among those groups.

Some of the church leaders told Haaretz that they had asked officials in the Health Ministry to approve the entry of dozens of priests and nuns, but were refused.

The accepted groups, including Birthright-Taglit, will be required to enter a three-day quarantine with a Covid test on the third day.

Shaked declined to comment when Haaretz asked for a comment.

The only exceptions to the entry ban currently are for first-degree family members of those getting married, having a bar or bat mitzvah or giving birth. However, the requests for entry are sometimes denied.