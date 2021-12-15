Israel: Medical cannabis, without the smoking health risks

Segal says 'It’s a pure extract, it’s 85 percent THC, and there’s nothing other than cannabinoids inside'

Medical cannabis cigarettes help a number of patients every year, but those treating conditions may no longer have to worry about the health harms brought by smoking the substance.

Dr. Dadi Segal, the CEO of Israel-based medical cannabis firm Panaxia, sat down with i24NEWS to explain how the company’s unconventional consumption methods are changing the future of the field.

While traditional cannabis treatment methods include oils or cigarettes, Panaxia developed a technique with an inhalation device which allows patients to avoid the harms of smoking with pure cannabis “extracts.”

“For the first time, this is an actual alternative to smoking cannabis,” the founder told i24NEWS.

“It’s a pure extract, it’s 85 percent THC, and there’s nothing other than cannabinoids inside,” Segal explained, adding “It doesn’t have to be smoked, it can be inhaled.”

Although the company is based in Israel, administering cannabis through Panaxia’s method is currently illegal in the country, and it sells the extracts to customers in Europe.

Israel’s Health Ministry only approved the use of medical cannabis for smoking or in the form of oils - not for inhalation devices, and guidelines for the advanced technology do not currently exist.

“Everybody understands this will be in the market soon… but in the time being, patients in Israel are not able to use such advanced products,” Segal said.