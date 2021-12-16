Female rabbi achieves unusual feat in Orthodox world

Rabbanit Shira Marili-Mirvis, an Orthodox Jew, is the proud leader of Shirat HaTamar Synagogue

An increasing number of women are proving to the world and their communities that religion does not have to conflict with feminism, as seen with a community in the West Bank that recently formalized a woman as their Rabbanit.

Rabbanit Shira Marili-Mirvis, an Orthodox Jew, is the proud leader of Shirat HaTamar Synagogue in the West Bank Israeli settlement of Efrat.

Rabbanit is a term used to describe a female spiritual leader in Judaism.

When Marili-Mirvis moved into the neighborhood and joined the Shirat HaTamar community, people knew that she was learning Halakhah, the totality of regulations for religious observances, and the daily life of the Jewish people.

“People started asking me questions, and bit by bit, I started taking an informal role of being the Rabbanit of the community,” she told i24NEWS.

Soon, her community work began to gain significant traction.

“A few months ago, the Chief Rabbi of Efrat called and he said ‘I know that you’re the informal Rabbanit of the community, I want to make it formal,” Marili-Mirvis said.

“After a few community discussions, there was a vote, 87 percent of the community voted for… and ever since, it’s a formal role that I’m playing.”

Marili-Mirvis explained to i24NEWS that she is embracing the role as a female rabbi - which is especially rare in Israel - and sees it as an opportunity for growth.

“I see myself as a feminist, and I live Halakhic-Orthodox life. By definition, these two things are not always compatible,” she said.

“But that’s okay, I’m not afraid of tension. These are the points that allow us to develop our identity. To think, to ask the right questions, to try to answer the questions.”