Medicinal cannabis oil effective for treating autism, study finds

Israeli scientists presented in a study the successful treatment of autism in animals using medicinal cannabis oil, suggesting a change in direction of efforts to use cannabis to treat the disorder.

Researchers at Tel Aviv University (TAU) in Israel, led by Ph.D. student Shani Poleg and Prof. Daniel Offen, found that the treatment improves behavioral and biochemical limitations of autism.

The results were published in the peer-reviewed Translational Psychology journal, Hamodia reported, a Hebrew-speaking daily newspaper.

“The usual process for testing new medications involves research in Petri dishes… With medicinal cannabis, the process has been reversed: treatments began in humans,” Prof. Offen explained.

“There is a great deal of misinformation on the subject of medicinal cannabis and autism.”

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disease, and the main symptoms include social deficiencies and compulsive behaviors.

Cases range from mild to severe, and causes are either genetic or environmental, according to Hamodia.

In the TAU study, researchers used animal models to test the effectiveness of cannabis oil for alleviating symptoms of the disease.

“We saw that cannabis oil has a favorable effect on compulsive and anxious behaviors in model animals,” Poleg said.

Researchers found that THC — the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis responsible for the euphoric sensation associated with it — is effective in treating autism, even in small quantities.

“The strains used for treating autism usually contain very little THC, due to apprehension regarding both the euphoria and possible long-term effects,” Poleg continued, Hamodia reported.

“Our study shows that when treating autism with medicinal cannabis oil, there is no need for high contents of… THC.”

She stressed that the research is preliminary and should not be considered as treatment advice.