National 'traffic crisis' in Israel only getting worse

Israeli traffic increased by an average of 23 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels

Traffic in Israel is a daily frustration for the average commuter, a situation so pressing and economically damaging — without a timely solution — that the Transportation Ministry declared a national “traffic crisis.”

“I live about six miles from the office… if I get in at five in the morning, I get here in ten minutes. But if I try to get in at eight or nine, I’m looking at an hour to an hour and a half,” i24NEWS science and technology correspondent Ariel Levin-Waldman said.

According to the Israeli navigation app Waze, Israeli traffic increased by an average of 23 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, and in some cities, it is far worse.

Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, road usage increased by:

- 45 percent in the southern city Beersheba

- 38 percent in the capital Jerusalem

- 29 percent in the northern city Haifa

“There are a few different factors, one of which is the pandemic. Who wants to be on a bus packed with lots of people when there is… a deadly virus going around?” Levin-Waldman noted in an interview with i24NEWS.

“Israelis are driving more than they used to," he continued, adding that about 100,000 cars are added to the roads in Israel every year.

That amounts to 400 cars per 1000 Israeli residents.

"This is a small country… that starts to add up.”

Compared to an average annual population growth rate of 0.4 percent among OECD countries - which includes 38 member states - Israel’s average population growth rate sits at 1.7 percent.

Levin-Waldman continued to explain how the implications of the traffic crisis touch upon opportunity costs: “How many hours of your day are you losing just in additional travel time, and what could those hours be used for?”