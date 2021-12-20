Closure of Tel Aviv’s central bus station delayed

The public transportation hub became a notorious scene of crime, drug use, and pollution

Tel Aviv’s much-maligned central bus station, criticized as a source of crime and pollution, was set to shut down this month — before the Hanukkah holiday began — but officials agreed to delay the closure until 2023.

The second-largest bus station in the world is located in the poorest section of the city, suffering years of neglect and disrepair.

Over the decades, the public transportation hub became a notorious scene of crime, drug use, and pollution.

“One of the main issues is that it causes a tremendous amount of… noise and air pollution. Actually, there have been a lot of reports… of cancer in the area as a result of the fumes,” i24NEWS producer Sami Israel said.

However, it is also home to dozens of shops and small businesses, including a Yiddish library, and acts as the hub for public transportation vehicles in Israel’s most densely populated city.

In early October, officials from Israel’s Transport and Road Safety Ministry, Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, finance and housing ministries, and the Israel Lands Authority agreed to clear and relocate the station.

The plan was to cease all bus departures and arrivals by 2023, and by 2025 to completely dismantle the concrete ramps used by the buses.

Then, over the following five to 10 years, the building would be repurposed and the buses moved further south to an abandoned plot of land.

“Ater millions of shekels were invested in planning… it turns out the plot of land is designated as an urban nature site, and you can’t build on much of the land there,” Israel explained.

“Now it’s a blame game between the Ministry of Transportation and the Tel Aviv Municipality.”