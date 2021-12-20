160 US Birthright participants land in Israel before travel ban begins

The Birthright participants are required to spend three days in quarantine

Some 160 Birthright participants landed in Ben Gurion Airport on Monday, as Israel prepares to shut its borders to the United States Wednesday at midnight.

Birthright received special exemption from the blanket ban on incoming tourism imposed several weeks ago. However, now that Israel included the US in its list of "red" countries, there will be no special exemptions.

In addition to the US and Canada, the newly added countries include Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland, and Turkey. The red list will be updated from midnight Tuesday to Wednesday.

Nine Birthright groups flew from New York on Sunday, landing in Israel on Monday. They are the last Birthright participants allowed until further notice.

They, like all Israelis returning from abroad, are required to spend three days in quarantine. While most Birthright trips last 10 days, the program directors agreed to allow participants an extra few days to compensate them, Haaretz reported.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked sought to exclude "Jewish tourism" from the ban on entry, rejecting Christian groups seeking to arrive for Christmas.

Roughly 6,500 Americans and Canadians registered for Birthright trips scheduled in the winter, Haaretz reported, citing a spokesman for Birthright. Many canceled their registration due to the spread of the omicron Covid variant.

Before the pandemic, Birthright brought about 40,000 participants to Israel per year.