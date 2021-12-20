Foundation helps Ethiopian-Israelis with scholarships

Many of those seeking financial assistance for education are older or have families

The Hanan Aynor Foundation is fighting for greater access to higher education among Israel’s Ethiopian Jews, and has assisted around 4,500 Ethiopian Israeli students since 1994.

The organization provides financial assistance in the form of scholarships to help these students earn higher degrees.

“This scholarship, plus the discount in tuition fees by the Ono Academic College, allows us to focus on our studies instead of working to pay for them,” Daniel Fentaoun, an Ethiopian-Israeli student attending the school, told i24NEWS.

Out of around 18,000 students attending the Ono Academic College, 400 are of Ethiopian heritage.

“The aim of this foundation is to encourage Israelis of Ethiopian descent to undertake academic studies. I myself received this scholarship when I was a student,” Tsega Melaku, a volunteer with the organization, said.

“I’m now volunteering at the foundation for the sake of the younger generation. This year, we’re awarding 400 scholarships.”

However, the Hanan Aynor Foundation places these cases on a priority list to ensure that those most in need receive the assistance.

“Most of our scholarship recipients are of relatively advanced age for students. We give them priority, especially those who have families, such as single mothers,” Melaku explained.