Concern for civil rights among Israeli, migrant students

'We are only perpetuating racism and ostracizing communities by keeping them separated'

Israel’s Education Ministry stated that integrating children of asylum-seekers into schools that are attended by Israelis could do harm to the cultural and family roots of the immigrant children.

The comment was a response to a petition by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) seeking to enable children of asylum-seekers to be allowed to attend schools outside of their enrollment districts.

“We wrote and submitted this petition… on behalf of over 300 children of asylum-seekers, whose families are requesting that they be integrated into schools across the city,” Director of International Affairs at ACRI, Maya Fried, told i24NEWS.

“The Education Ministry's response is completely unfounded, absurd, and patronizing.”

Petitioners and the Tel Aviv Municipality recently came to an agreement that roughly 90 young students, who attend schools in south Tel Aviv that don’t have a single Israeli student, will be accepted into schools in other districts based on space-availability.

Fried explained that such a development is hardly a compromise.

“It seems to be a political statement. This is not the first case that we’ve had to come and appeal for the children of asylum-seekers to be integrated,” Fried continued.

“The fact that Tel Aviv, the most liberal city in Israel, is taking this stance and holding onto it, is mind-boggling.”

When asked what good could come from integrating Israeli and immigrant children, Fried noted: “It is proven that integrating communities can only help and it benefits all sides, not only the minorities or the vulnerable population.”

“We are only perpetuating racism and ostracizing communities by keeping them separated,” she added.

“As a state of refugees and migrants, Israel must do better.”