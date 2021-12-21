Report: Israel records country’s first Covid omicron death

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

Israel's media reported the country's first Covid death linked to the omicron variant on Tuesday, a patient at the Soroka University Medical Center in the southern city of Beersheba.

The patient was reportedly a 75-year-old man who also suffered from pre-existing health conditions, according to Israel's Kan broadcaster.

Additionally, he only received two doses of the Covid vaccine, and not a third booster shot. The man received his last dose of the vaccine over six months ago.

The omicron variant is circulating rapidly across the world, which prompted Israel to several implement travel restrictions to limit spread of the strain.

This is a developing story