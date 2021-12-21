Survey: Majority of Israelis want to return to Israeli-Palestinian peace process

Out of Bennett's right-wing Yamina Party, 40 percent support a meeting between Bennett and Abbas

The majority of Israelis want to see Prime Minister Naftali Bennett return to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, Israeli media reported citing a poll by the Geneva Initiative.

Of the 504 surveyed, 51 percent would support a meeting between Bennett and Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas, and 39 present would oppose a meeting.

Out of Bennett's right-wing Yamina Party, 40 percent support a meeting between the two leaders, The Jerusalem Post reported.

A slight majority of 43 percent said that a move towards peace would increase their support for the current government, whereas 37 percent said it would decrease support.

The 504 participants were also asked about former United States president Donald Trump's comments on former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier this month, Trump stated that Netanyahu never wanted to make peace with the Palestinians, a comment that 67 percent of responders agree with.

Those surveyed were also asked about the handling of Hamas, with 49 percent saying they support a transparent, open approach to dialog, and 40 percent saying they oppose any dialog.

The poll was ordered by the Geneva Initiative, an Israeli NGO that aims to help solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and conducted by Mano Geva's market research company Midgam, according to The Jerusalem Post.