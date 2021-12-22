Immigration to Israel up by 30% compared to last year

Immigration figures remain below those recorded in the years before the Covid pandemic

Jewish immigration to Israel increased by 30 percent in 2021 compared to 2020 despite Covid-related travel restrictions, the Aliyah and Absorption Ministry, the Jewish Agency and Nefesh b'Nefesh said at a press conference Wednesday.

According to figures presented by Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, roughly 27,000 Jewish immigrants made aliyah - became Israeli citizens - in 2021, compared to about 21,000 in 2020.

Nearly 4,000 Americans made aliyah in 2021, the largest number of immigrants from the United States since 1973, while 3,500 French citizens became Israeli citizens, a 40 percent increase.

Approximately 7,500 Jews immigrated from Russia, a 10 percent increase from 2020, and about 3,000 arrived from Ukraine, a five percent increase.

According to ministry figures, 1,636 Ethiopian Jews immigrated to the Jewish state in 2021 as part of the soon-to-be-resumed "Tzur Israel" operation, which reunited new immigrants from Ethiopia with their families in Israel after years of waiting.

Despite these increases, immigration figures remain below those recorded in the years before the Covid pandemic.

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2019, Israel implemented strict regulations restricting travel to and from countries designated as high-risk areas for infection.