Israel: immigrants threaten High Court suit over travel bans

Almost all special permission requests to travel to red countries are getting rejected

The organization Yad L'Olim sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other government officials demanding immediate approval for immigrants planning to travel for work or to visit family.

Yad L'Olim is an NGO run by former Yesh Atid Knesset member Dov Lipman dedicated to advocating on behalf of new olim (immigrants).

Israel added the United States and several other countries to its red list earlier this week, preventing those with an Israeli citizenship from traveling to the country.

Lipman clarified on his Facebook page, "This is not limited to the USA. For all red countries."

Represented by lawyer Aviad Hacohen, Yad L'Olim gave the government until Sunday to arrive at a solution regarding the bans, The Jerusalem Post reported.

There is one way to enter a country designated as red, by receiving special permission through Israel's Exceptions Committee.

However, government official Amos Shmueli told the Knesset that there were 4,500 requests to travel abroad pending for special approval, however there are only 10 staff members working on the issue, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The director of Yad L'Olim said to The Jerusalem Post that almost all requests were getting rejected for missing documentation, despite all required documents being submitted.