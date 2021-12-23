Israel: Tel Aviv kicks off elementary school vaccinations

Mayor Ron Huldai warns 'Do not say - it will not happen to us. The children need to be vaccinated!'

On Thursday, the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality launched its vaccination campaign for elementary school students throughout the area, inoculating those aged 6 and up.

Officials warn that a new fifth Covid wave is imminent as the omicron variant circulates throughout the country, prompting cities to consider expanding vaccination campaigns.

“We are on the verge of a fifth wave of the pandemic, which may be more intense than the previous ones,” Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai cautioned.

“It is important that we show solidarity and personal responsibility, so, this week we will start vaccinating children aged 6 and over, in schools and during school hours - just like all other children's vaccines given in schools.”

“Do not say - it will not happen to us. The children need to be vaccinated!” the official added.

Thus far, around 150 eligible elementary school students are vaccinated, according to a press release on the program.

Starting Sunday, the rollout will be expanded to administer Covid shots during school hours, with vaccine sites set up at some schools during the afternoon.

On Thursday, Israel’s Health Ministry reported 1,400 new Covid infections, with the current positivity rate standing at 1.44 percent.

Over six million Israelis received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, and over four million received two doses and a third booster shot.