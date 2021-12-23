World famous Israeli designer Alon Livné holds show in Jaffa

Alon Livné's latest show draws inspiration from motifs found in the ocean

Alon Livné, an Israeli designer of world renown, returned to his home country for his first Israel-based fashion show in two years.

The designer won Project Runway Israel, and his clothes are worn by a number of celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and the Kardashians.

His latest show draws on motifs found in the ocean.

“It was all inspired by the deep sea, the ocean, mermaids, nymphs, all the creatures from the sea, and I wanted to take it to a very romantic, very feminine place, a very magical world,” the designer said.

The collection is called Evangeline - the name of Livné’s imaginary muse, who takes inspiration from the eponymous song by alternative rock band Cocteau Twins.

“Evangeline, my imagined muse, she’s a beautiful nymph who comes from the ocean… she’s very out of this world,” Livné explained to i24NEWS, adding that the figure can be both alluring and dangerous.

The fashion show takes place in The Jaffa, a historic structure which was originally built by the French as a hospice in the late 19th century before being converted into a hotel.

Although Livné received great acclaim overseas, he remains humble, and encourages others to follow their passions.

“You need to stick to your dream, you need to be very focused on what you do, and follow your dreams,” he said.

“Sorry if it sounds like a cliche, but I think this is the most important thing - just follow your dream, and do whatever it takes.”