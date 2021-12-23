Israel’s President Herzog sends holiday greetings to pope

Herzog says 'Israel is firmly committed to the wellbeing of Christian churches and communities'

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog called Pope Francis on Thursday to send his holiday greetings to the head of the Catholic Church, according to a statement from his office.

“Tonight I called (Pope Francis) and wished him and Christians worldwide a Merry Christmas on behalf of the people and State of Israel,” Herzog explained on Twitter.

“Israel is firmly committed to the wellbeing of Christian churches and communities in the Holy Land and the Middle East,” he added.

News of the phone call arrives following a statement last week from the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem, who said that Christians in the Holy Land face “frequent and sustained attacks by fringe radical groups.”

Earlier this week, a number of Christian leaders in Israel also alleged that their place within the state is “at risk,” according to The Times of Israel.

Around 182,000 Christians live in Israel, according to a report from the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics, and in 2020, the community grew by 1.4 percent.

According to a statement from the president’s office, during the call Herzog “told the pope about his recent visit to the Church of the Annunciation in Nazareth and added that Israel embraces its Christian minority and is committed to freedom of worship.”