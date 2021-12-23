Report: Israel to delay the rollout of the fourth vaccine

The report states that the Health Ministry's director-general, Nachman Ash, has not approved the campaign yet

The Health Ministry reportedly decided that Israel will not begin offering fourth doses of the Covid vaccine starting Sunday, initially planned for those over 60 or at risk, Israeli media reported Thursday.

The decision was made at a meeting held by the ministry, Israel's Channel 13 reported.

The report states that the ministry's director-general, Nachman Ash, has not approved the campaign yet. Ash is also reportedly examining data indicating that the omicron variant of Covid causes less severe illness than the delta strain.

According to the network, if more data accumulates, Ash might not back the recommendation to offer the second booster. Instead, he will send the matter back for further deliberation.

Ash will likely decide by the middle of next week, according to Kan public broadcaster.

Bennett, for his part, welcomed the recommendation, ordering officials to prepare the campaign to distribute the vaccines.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said that those eligible for a fourth shot would be able to get it as soon as Sunday, The Times of Israel reported.

Channel 13 also reported that the Knesset is likely to veto children returning to distance learning in areas with a less than 70 percent vaccination rate, a measure approved by the Covid cabinet.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Bitton said that this was an illogical move, according to Channel 13.