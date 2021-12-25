Jerusalemite Initiative is bridging Israeli Christians and Jews

Christians make up roughly two percent of Israel’s population (177,000 people) as of 2019

Christmas celebrations spread across various cities in Israel, highlighting bridges built by organizations such as the Jerusalemite Initiative between Jewish and Christian communities.

The non-profit organization, established in 2017, was formed to empower Arabic-speaking Israeli Christians in the Jewish state.

Elias Zarina, cofounder of the Jerusalemite Initiative, spoke with Emily Frances of the i24NEWS magazine Holy Land Uncovered.

“The Jerusalemite Initiative is an organization that works for the local community of Christians in Israel, especially in Jerusalem,” Zarina explained.

“We are Jews and Christians working side by side, focusing on the goal of integrating Christians” in Israel.

He noted that the lack of education of the Hebrew language among the community is “the barrier between local Christians and the Israeli society,” so the NGO focuses on that issue.

Christians make up roughly two percent of Israel’s population (177,000 people) as of 2019.

Around 78 percent of such people are Arab Christians.

“For me, as an Israeli Christian, I’m living in Israel with an Israeli ID… I’m Christian Arabic-speaking, but not really Palestinian,” Zarina said.

“If I search for where I came from… I find that my roots come from Judaism. If I deny Judaism, I will also deny Christianity.”

Israeli Christians are historically bound with neighboring Lebanese, Syrian, and Palestinian Christians.

There is a conflict inside the community. There is a pro-Palestine side that believes in the Palestinian nation,” Zarina described.

“Then there is my side, that we believe we need and should live together here as citizens in the State of Israel.”