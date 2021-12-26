Pipe organ performance brings holiday cheer to Jerusalem

Seifried, the music director for the Lutheran churches, says Jerusalem is a 'thrilling city'

Though some places in Israel experienced subdued Christmas commemorations amid Covid concerns, festive music still brought holiday cheer throughout Jerusalem's churches.

i24NEWS spoke with organ musician Peter Michael Seifried, the director of music for Jerusalem’s Lutheran churches, as he delivered a special Christmas Eve performance in the Holy City.

This Christmas is Seifried's first Jerusalem holiday in his official role, but this year’s festivities will mark a departure from those of previous years with smaller crowds of tourists.

“It’s very much different than usual. I was here for two summers and experienced all the tourists coming here,” the director explained.

“It’s just us, and that’s very nice, because we move together in that time, and we had a wonderful concert yesterday here.”

Seifried spoke highly of his time in Jerusalem, and said he could see the Temple Mount from his home.

“I wake up, and I see it, and I feel (I am) really ‘in’ this city,” the musician told i24NEWS.

“It’s a thrilling city,” he said, adding that his Old City residence allows him to feel a strong connection to the land’s holiness.

The musician said he has been playing the pipe organ for around 25 years, studying the instrument in Germany in order to obtain a degree and conduct church choirs.