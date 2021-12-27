Israel: 2.5 million tonnes of food wasted in 2020

NGO Leket Israel: 'Decreasing food waste must become a national cause'

Nearly 2.5 million tons of wasted food cost Israel $6 billion in 2020, according to the annual report from Leket Israel, released Monday.

This amounts to $1,150 per household, the country's leading food bank, which published in partnership with the Environmental Protection Ministry, said.

The figure represents 35% of the food produced in the country, half of which was thrown away when it was still edible and salable.

One in five Israeli households reportedly suffered from food insecurity last year, Leket Israel said.

The report takes a stand against the previous government's decision to pay allowances to the entire population during periods of confinement, explaining that it would have been wiser to focus financial assistance on those in greatest difficulty.

"It would have been much more economically efficient to fund food distribution programs rather than leaving needy families to struggle on a daily basis," the report said.

"The worsening problem of food waste and insecurity has only accelerated since the start of the pandemic, stressing the need to include halving waste reduction as a national cause, by the end of the decade,” the report concludes.

Leket Israel President Gidi Kroch called on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to implement an inter-ministerial food relief plan.

In recent years Israel saw the emergence of several innovative technology solutions designed to relieve food waste and insecurity.