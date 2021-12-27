Ultra-Orthodox author accused of sexual abuse found dead

Chaim Walder suspected of committing suicide after sexual abuse allegations exposed last month

Ultra-Orthodox author and educator Chaim Walder was found dead on Monday afternoon near his son's grave in a suspected suicide after being accused of sexually abusing women, girls and boys.

An investigation by Haaretz in November exposed multiple allegations of rape and sexual abuse of minors.

On Sunday, 22 testimonies were heard at a rabbinical court in Safed describing the alleged sexual abuses going back years.

Walder, 52, was well-known in the ultra-Orthodox world as an author of books for children and young adults, writing 80 books, including the popular "Kids Speak" series that sold over two million copies.

Police said that Walder's body was found at 1 pm at a cemetery in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva after a passerby reported gunshots. He left his house on Sunday and later his family reported him missing.

Following news of his death, Chief Rabbi of Safed Shmuel Eliyahu, who is presiding over the rabbinical court hearing testimony of the alleged abuses, issued a statement.

"It is too bad he chose this path. We had offered him the option to fix what he had broken. To apologize to his victims. To change his ways. To ensure that no more women would be harmed," Eliyahu said. "We send strength to the many victims in these difficult times. Their lives precede his life."