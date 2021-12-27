Jerusalem: Dome of the Rock replica stirs controversy

The Dome of the Rock is an Islamic shrine and UNESCO World Heritage Site, sacred to both Jews and Muslims

A replica of the Dome of the Rock, one of Jerusalem’s most recognizable landmarks, was erected in a Palestinian neighborhood without approval from the city council, stirring controversy spearheaded by Israeli NGOs.

Sitting atop the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, the Dome of the Rock is an Islamic shrine and UNESCO World Heritage Site, sacred to both Jews and Muslims.

In the southern Jerusalem city of Beit Safafa, locals reportedly built the replica through donations and volunteers.

“Those who didn’t donate helped in the actual physical labor of building it,” Mohammad Othman, a resident of Beit Safafa, told i24NEWS.

“There's no external funding, only the locals.”

Constructed of stainless steel at about 20 feet in diameter, it is roughly a third of the size of the original dome.

Still, it is noticed by the surrounding Jewish population.

Right-wing Zionist NGOs petitioned the city council to remove the structure based on the notion that it was built without a permit.

“[The replica] represents the fact that there is no law and no enforcement in the State of Israel,” Yehuda Sharabanay, Project Director of the Im Tirtzu NGO, told i24NEWS.

“This dome was constructed illegally by the Muslim Brotherhood that placed it here in disregard of the law without any permit,” he added.

Othman insisted that there were no nationalistic elements involved in the construction, and that the residents just did not have the money to acquire a permit.

Sharabanay urged that while Israel respects “places of worship and other religions... the law in the State of Israel needs to be respected.”