Report: Covid impacted 80% of low-income Israeli families

Over 220,000 households fell into economic hardship this past year due to Covid

As the ongoing Covid pandemic poses a clear threat to general health, it was also apparent in 2021 that the virus impacted economic health for low-income Israeli families, according to an Israeli NGO that focuses on poverty and food insecurity.

In their poverty report, LaTet said that 80 percent of Israelis who receive aid from the organization had their employment status affected by Covid in 2021, amounting to either loss of hours, loss of shifts, or being laid off.

“It is the weakest within Israeli societies that [Covid] is hitting the most,” LaTet founder and president Gilles Darmon told i24NEWS.

The NGO also estimated that over 220,000 households fell into economic hardship this past year due to the virus.

“It was important for us to show the gap in 2021 between the start-up nation and the soup kitchen nation. There are two different realities in Israel.”

Launched in 1996, Latet acts as an umbrella organization for 180 local associations, operating the leading national food bank and running aid programs.

“LaTet is basically the operative branch of the Israeli Civilian Society regarding issues that relate to poverty,” Darmon said.

It provides monthly assistance to 60,000 families and 1,000 Holocaust survivors.

Darmon explained to i24NEWS that 2.5 million Israelis live in poverty, one million of such being children.

Latet further projected that in 2021, nearly two-thirds of poorer families had to forego medical care or prescription medicine when they were sick because they couldn’t afford such services.

“The Israeli middle class is on its way to disappearing,” Darmon asserted.

“This is more than one-quarter of the entire Israeli society that is in danger of falling into poverty.”