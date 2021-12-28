Israeli artist opens exhibition inspired by Arabic language

Dan Reisner's exhibition at the North African Jewish Heritage Center displays sculptures with Arabic words

A new exhibition by an acclaimed Israeli artist is on display at the North African Jewish Heritage Center in Jerusalem, portraying sculptures to the tune of Arabic words.

Dan Reisner, the architect behind the 'Hearing Silence' exhibition, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss his project and the themes he is trying to tackle with it.

“Each [sculpture] depicts a certain emotional state which is presented by Arabic words. There is a very strong connection between the body of the sculpture and the letters and the words themselves,” Reisner explained.

The artist continued to paint a picture of his inspiration, recalling that while isolated in his Jaffa studio in southern Tel Aviv during Covid, he grew more connected to the Arabic language.

“Arabic is the main language in Jaffa, and I was working a lot on my Arabic to talk more fluently. I was also looking at the beauty of the writing, the meaning of the words, and how to connect it to my art,” Reisner said.

“Also in the background of that, I have post-trauma from Lebanon, had the other angle of fighting with Arab countries."

"But now I want to create something in [Israel] which brings a more connected way of looking at a better society for all of us," he added.

Arabic words included in his exhibition, translated in English here, include “pain, fear, longing” as well as “inspiring” words such as “compassion, and a very important one… love.”

“This is a continuing project,” Reisner noted.

“It was very special for me to show this in the North African Jewish Heritage Center, an incredibly beautiful building built by Moroccan artisans.”