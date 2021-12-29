Israel: police ban Baba Sali pilgrimage for security reasons

Decision was taken in the wake of the Mount Meron tragedy where a stampede left 45 dead

Israeli police on Wednesday banned the holding of an annual memorial rally at the grave of Kabbalist Rabbi Yisrael Abuhatzeira, known as Baba Sali, in the southern city of Netivot.

Police said they were unable to guarantee the safety of the commemorative event, which was due to take place next week, and which traditionally attracts tens of thousands of pilgrims.

Baba Sali, who was born in Morocco, is revered by many Jews around the world, from all walks of life. His tomb is one of the most visited Jewish holy places in Israel.

Police have warned that any violation of this ban will lead officers to "take the necessary steps to prevent the entry of crowds and any public gathering within the compound."

The police ban on the gathering follows the Mount Meron tragedy last May, when 45 people were crushed to death during the annual Lag B'Omer celebrations rally.

Some opposition members of Israel's parliament (Knesset) criticized the move, such as religious Zionism party leader Bezalel Smotrich, who said he wondered why the police were allowing New Year's celebrations and at the same time preventing the holding of the memorial rally on Baba Sali's tomb.

Shas party lawmaker Ya'akov Margi told the Knesset on Wednesday that the police intervention will not be honored and hundreds of thousands of worshipers will converge on Netivot next week.