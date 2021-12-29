Israel's Chief Rabbi Lau threatens to suspend conversions in protest of planned reforms

Lau's authorization is currently required for all conversions in the country

Israel's Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau threatened Tuesday that he would not approve any conversions to Judaism if the government advances its plan to reform the system.

Religious Minister Matan Kahana pushes reforms on conversion and kosher certification, hoping to dilute the Chief Rabbinate's control.

The proposed legislation would allow for conversions supervised by municipal rabbis.

Lau wrote, in a letter to Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, that if Kahana's plans advance, "I will be forced to declare myself no longer responsible for anything to do with conversions," The Times of Israel reported.

“Implementing the proposed conversion outline will result in a split of the Jewish people: two states for two peoples, divided Judaism instead of united Judaism,” he continued.

Construction Minister Ze'ev Elkin of the New Hope Party responded by saying that Lau was "blackmailing the government" and using "the wrong approach," in an interview with the 103FM radio station.

“The conversion of Ethiopian immigrants needs to be dealt with as it has always been."

Lau has allegedly already frozen the conversions of about 100 Ethiopians waiting for his signature, according to Israel's Channel 13.