Israeli company makes vegan meat bleed using algae

An Israeli company is using algae to make alternative meat more resemble the real thing by infusing a crucial ingredient - blood.

“A lot of times you have the meat and iron taste in real meat that you can’t find in the fake one,” Shachar Levy, a chef at Loullie Restaurant in Tel Aviv, told i24NEWS.

“The texture of the blood in the burger, there’s a lack of that.”

Yemoja, a biotech company based in northern Israel, works to produce advanced ingredients using microalgae for industrial use.

At its factory, 4,000 gallons of look-alike blood is addressing a major issue in the vegan industry: How to make vegetarian burgers bleed.

The company figured out how to use algae - single-cell marine plants that grow in many colors and act like biological fluid in large quantities - to mass-produce fake blood.

According to Yemoja, there are more than 500,000 known species of microalgae species, 15,000 of which are ready for the “benefit of humanity.”

When exposed to intensifying heat, the fluid from algae changes from red, to brown and grey, mimicking the properties of real blood.

Erez Ashkenazi, CEO and co-founder of Yemoja, explained to i24NEWS that the alternative meat industry “needs blood.”

“We found that there is a shortage [of blood], or it's non-existent. The colorant is not enough.”

The alternative protein market is a global industry seeking to replace meat with more cost-effective and healthy options and is expected to be worth almost $300 billion by 2035.

So, blurring the lines between real and fake meat is a groundbreaking technology, something that Yemoja is eyeing with their algae blood.