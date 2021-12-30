Israel close to 9.5 million residents as 2021 ends

According to statistics, the population is up 1.7 percent

Israel is estimated at roughly 9.5 million inhabitants, according to new estimates by the Central Bureau of Statistics released Thursday.

The Bureau released new statistics regarding the Israeli population to mark the end of the year.

According to the statistics, 9.449 million people live in Israel. Roughly 74 percent are Jewish, 21 percent Arab, and five percent are neither.

At the end of 2020, there were 9.3 million residents in Israel, the Bureau reported.

During 2021, the population of Israel increased by a little less than two percent, with 17 percent of the increase being due to immigration.

About 25,000 immigrants moved to Israel under the Law of Return, up 30 percent from last year. Roughly 9,000 noncitizens arrived as well.

Roughly 184,000 babies were born in 2021, with 74 percent being Jewish mothers and 23 percent Arab mothers.

The Bureau also released statistics Thursday regarding start-up companies that operated in Israel from 2011-2020.

In 2020, a little less than 4,500 start-up companies operated in Israel, an average annual increase of four percent compared to 2011.

Between 2020-211, 7,250 start-up companies were opened in Israel. Of them, 48 percent were closed or suspended until 2020.