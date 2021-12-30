Israeli held in Belarus on drug charges released

Release came about following appeals to Lukashenko by top Israeli officials

An Israeli woman who arrested in Belarus on drug charges earlier this year returned to Israel on Thursday, following diplomatic efforts involving senior Israeli officials.

Israeli lawyer Maya Reiten Stoll was arrested in an airport in the Eastern European country in October after she was found in possession of several grams of cannabis.

Reiten Stoll claimed had an Israeli-issued license to use medical marijuana; however, the license was not valid abroad.

Her release came after Israel's President Isaac Herzog, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and other officials appealed to Belarusian officials including President Alexander Lukashenko on her behalf.

“Maya Reiten was released from prison in Belarus and is making her way to Israel with her brother. A special thanks to the president for his efforts and actions to return Maya to Israel,” said Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

She paid a fine to the tune of $2,500 before she was released and boarded a flight to Israel.