Jerusalem’s Old City alleys made wheelchair accessible

A new app called Step Hear is also making the Old City accessible for blind people

Almost four miles of alleys in Jerusalem's Old City were recently made wheelchair-friendly, while an innovative accessibility system for blind people is also being installed after ten years of work.

"We have made the Old City of Jerusalem one of the most accessible cities in the world," Jerusalem and Heritage Minister Ze'ev Elkin said, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

Led by Elkin’s ministry, the project was carried out by Israel’s Tourism Ministry, the Jerusalem Municipality, Israel’s Antiquities Authority, the Jerusalem Development Authority, and the East Jerusalem Development Company.

The alleys were made accessible to baby carriages and people in wheelchairs, who can now safely traverse between the Old City’s many historical sites.

Sharp descents were flattened and railings were added to some of the steepest alleyways.

A new app called Step Hear is also making the city accessible for the blind by guiding visitors between 60 different sites while providing content.

The Old City’s latest accessibility is part of a broader plan to make the Holy Basin more of a magnet for visitors, Elkin said, adding that his ministry is working to develop the historic sites while maintaining the city’s character.

"[Achieving] accessibility for the six kilometers was very complex, and it enriches the experience of the tourists in the Old City.”