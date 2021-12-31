Parties agree to shutter Tel Aviv central bus station by end of 2025

The Transportation Ministry intends to transfer at least half of the existing bus activity to new complexes

Israel's Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai agreed on closing the city's central bus station by the end of 2025, both parties announced Friday.

The Transportation Ministry intends to transfer at least half of the existing bus activity to new complexes that will be built in the area within the next two years, Huldai wrote on Twitter.

"The municipality has always been attentive to the hearts of all its residents, and I hope we have found the right balance between the transportation needs and the quality of life of the residents of the area," he continued.

Michaeli also hailed the agreement on Twitter.

"Together with the mayor, my friend Ron Huldai, we agreed on the best way to remove the transportation activity from the central station in Tel Aviv," she wrote.

"The solution we found for the residents and residents of the city will not harm the transportation required by the hundreds of thousands who use it, will address the hazard caused by the station and will lead the area to a better and cleaner condition."

Earlier this year, Michaeli announced an agreement to clear the bus station.

The bus station is a source of contention, decried as an eyesore and public nuisance, and a source of crime and pollution.

Since its opening in 1993, residents in south Tel Aviv fought to shut down the seven-story building due to these factors.