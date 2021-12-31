Danish-Israeli restores the historic Jaffa clock tower

The Jaffa clock has been a symbol of the city for over a century and broke down several months ago

The famous clock tower in Jaffa is ticking again after a malfunction that left it not working for several months.

The Jaffa clock has been a symbol of the city for over a century and broke down several months ago. Several watchmakers who worked on it in the past were unable to fix it.

Clock specialist Susanne Kaufmann waited for the replacement parts to arrive from abroad before climbing the 90-foot clock tower and repairing it, just in time for the clock to ring for the new year.

Kaufmann, originally from Denmark, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the project and how she managed to reach the top of the large structure.

"I went up with a lift. I also went to study how to go up in the lift, how to put me together as to not to fall down. The three months was really interesting to me.

"I learned a lot about everything, the history of Tel Aviv, the clock. It was a really nice job, and the people I was working with, I want to say thank you," Kaufmann said.

Due to the proximity of the ocean, special water-resistant parts had to be ordered for the clock from Italy.

She also spoke of the unity between different sectors as the clock was repaired.

"It was really fantastic to see everybody working together. Everybody wanted the clock to work."