Israel: Artists feud over painting with slur against ultra-Orthodox

Dozens of artists called on Saturday for a museum in Ramat Gan of central Israel to remove their artworks if it does not reinstate an exhibit that was deemed defamatory against ultra-Orthodox Jews.

If the artists follow through with their warning, almost the entire museum would be emptied in a growing spat over freedom of expression in art.

The Ramat Gan Museum of Israeli Art sparked tensions in the art world last week when it took down a painting by David Reeb at the request of the city’s mayor, Carmel Shama-Hacohen, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

Reeb’s artwork portrays two images of an ultra-Orthodox man praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Next to one of the images is written in Hebrew “Jerusalem of gold,” a common phrase referring to the city.

The words “Jerusalem of shit” are written next to the other image.

When the painting was revealed to the public, Shama-Hacohen posted a photo of it on Facebook, asking his followers whether the museum should remove it or not.

It was later removed by the museum, ToI reported.

Roughly 40 artists responded by covering their art in the museum with black cloths, which museum staff removed to the anger of the artists.

The mayor said the decision preserves “human dignity,” but the artists felt differently.

In a letter sent on Saturday petitioning the move, 43 out of 50 artists whose works were currently on display in the museum demanded the removal of their art.

“Freedom of expression has been severely damaged, the exhibition has become fundamentally flawed, and our work environment as artists has become unsafe and threatened,” the letter read.