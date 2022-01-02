Expert predicts 5th Covid wave will infect most of Israel

Davidovitch says most of Israel 'will be infected, I don’t know if 99 percent, but a very high percentage'

Amid a surge of Covid infections, Professor Nadav Davidovitch from the Israeli Public Health Physicians Association spoke with i24NEWS on how Israel’s fifth wave, fueled by the omicron variant, must be fought with a different approach.

“When you have an R coefficient that is extremely high, things are very different,” the expert explained, referring to the virus reproduction number used to quantify a disease’s contagion.

“You need to put much more emphasis on isolating positive cases… and of course on the vulnerable groups - elderly, immunocompromised.”

A prediction released by the Gertner Institute, a health policy research firm, indicated that 99 percent of Israel's population could be infected with Covid in the worst case scenario, according to Haaretz.

While the professor did not confirm this exact estimate, he echoed that a high percentage of people would be infected given the larger R number.

“When you have such rapid transmission… most of the country will be infected, I don’t know if 99 percent, but a very high percentage… you need to change your strategy,” Davidovitch told i24NEWS.

He encouraged the government to take citizens’ emotional needs into account when forming Covid policies, and spoke out against officials who did not abide by virus regulations.

“I think this is something that, unfortunately, is eroding public trust,” the expert said, adding that people should continue to be responsible and vaccinate.