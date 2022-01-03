Man attacked for IDF shirt says he will continue to wear it

Zavadsky says 'I’m not scared of it, I’ll still proudly wear my shirt'

A Jewish man who was assaulted in Brooklyn for wearing a shirt with the Israel Defense Forces insignia on it spoke with i24NEWS about the attack, and said he will not be deterred from sporting the logo again.

“Sunday morning, last week, I was wearing my sweatshirt (with the IDF logo) and two men approached me,” Blake Zavadsky explained.

“They told me that I have five seconds to take off my sweatshirt. I didn’t.”

He added that the attackers called him and his friend “dirty Jews, and then proceeded to punch me twice. Then they threw their iced coffee before running away.”

The victim said his friend called the police, and that he was treated at the site of the attack with an ice pack.

Although Zavadsky said that the incident left him “in shock,” he explained that he will continue to wear the sweatshirt.

“I’m not scared of it, I’ll still proudly wear my shirt,” Zavadsky announced.

“And I’ll tell everyone - Don’t be scared of who you are, you have to embrace who you are.”

News of the attack spurred a social media challenge called the #IDFShirtChallenge, which encouraged platform users to post photos of themselves sporting IDF shirts in solidarity with the victim and Israel’s military.