Israel to allow surrogacy for gay couples, single men

'We will relate to every parent and family in an equal manner. Everyone has the right to be a parent'

Male homosexual couples, single men, and transsexual individuals in Israel will be permitted surrogate pregnancies starting January 11, Health Minister Nitzen Horowitz announced Tuesday.

Following a ruling by the High Court of Justice in July, Israel’s Health Ministry amended the country’s surrogacy law to provide equal access “to any person in Israel,” Haaretz reported.

The ruling struck down discriminatory definitions in the existing law that excluded access to surrogacy for some men, calling on the government to provide the same conditions to men as women.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1478297523940995073 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Previously, surrogate pregnancies were only available in Israel to heterosexual couples - both of whom Israeli residents - or to single female residents who had medical problems preventing them from becoming pregnant or maintaining pregnancy.

“Today, we are putting an end to years of injustice and discrimination,” Horowitz told a press conference Tuesday.

“We will also give equal access to surrogacy in Israel… to any individual.

Horowitz urged that LGBT community members have equal rights to be parents, Haaretz reported.

“From now on… we will relate to every parent and family in an equal manner. Everyone has the right to be a parent. Transgender individuals will also be able to obtain surrogacy in Israel."

Under the law, those seeking to arrange surrogacy in Israel must obtain permission from the Health Ministry’s surrogacy committee, which examines the applicant’s eligibility.

If eligible, the surrogacy agreement will then need to be approved by the prospective parents and the surrogate mother.