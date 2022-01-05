Jerusalem ranks last in Israel for quality of life

Tel Aviv ranked sixth, leading in job opportunities but lacking in sense of security and water quality

Among Israel’s 16 largest cities, Jerusalem has the worst quality of life according to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

Kfar Saba, a central-Israeli city with a nearly entirely Jewish population of over 110,400, scored the highest overall in the 51 areas that were assessed.

Tel Aviv, Israel’s 2nd most populous city and the world’s most expensive metropolis, ranked sixth.

In the study, the CBS divided up the evaluated cities into three categories, according to the Hebrew-language newspaper Globes.

Above-average cities included the central cities of Kfar Saba, Rehovot, Ramat Gan, Rishon Lezion, Tel Aviv, and the southern city of Beersheba.

The central cities of Holon and Petah Tikva were ranked as average areas, as well as Haifa in northern Israel.

Below-average cities included Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem in the eastern region, the southern city of Ashdod, and Bnei Brak and Bat Yam in central Israel.

The CBS evaluated life expectancy, the density of housing, satisfaction with the cleanliness of the area, satisfaction with parks and green areas, and general confidence about the residential neighborhood.

Kfar Saba ranked highest in most of the factors, Globes reported.

Tel Aviv led in terms of job opportunities as well as access to computers among schoolchildren.

However, the coastal city fared less well in overvalued home and rent prices, satisfaction in work-life balance, sense of security, and water quality.

While Israel's most populous city Jerusalem ranked last, it scored higher than average in 18 of the measured areas.

What makes Jerusalem's quality of life so low, though, is the unemployment rate, satisfaction about the neighborhood as well as economic situations, and access to computers.