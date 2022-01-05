Israel: Health ministry issues new Covid regulations

Israel's health minister says 'The guiding principle here is protecting high-risk groups'

Israel’s Health Ministry released updated rules on Covid quarantine and testing procedures, which are set to enter force starting January 7.

As per the new regulations, fully vaccinated people younger than 60 years old who were in contact with a confirmed Covid patient will now be able to take an at-home antigen test for the virus in order to determine whether they need to enter quarantine.

If the rapid Covid antigen test is negative, then no quarantine is required, but if the test is positive, they must take a second rapid test administered at an approved Health Ministry site or clinic.

If the second test confirms a positive status, then patients must enter a 10 day quarantine period, which they can only leave with a doctor’s approval.

These new policy shifts aim to reserve PCR tests for the most vulnerable populations - namely Israelis over the age of 60 and the immunocompromised.

“The guiding principle here is protecting high-risk groups,” Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced during a press conference on Wednesday, according to Ynet.

Vaccinated Israelis aged 60 and older and other vulnerable groups must instead take a PCR test if they believe they were exposed to a positive Covid case.

If the PCR test indicates the presence of Covid, a 10 day quarantine is mandatory, which can be exited with approval from a doctor - no quarantine is required is the test is negative.

The unvaccinated and at-risk must enter a 7 day quarantine regardless of test result - a positive test extends this period to 10 days, which can be left with a doctor's approval. A second negative test on the last day releases a patient from the 7 day isolation.

This process is the same for the rest of the unvaccinated, but with antigen tests administered at health clinics instead of PCR tests.