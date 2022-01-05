Israel: Ex-lawmaker calls to end red country travel ban

Lipman says 'There’s no reason to ban people from traveling from Israel to the red countries'

A former lawmaker in Israel’s parliament, Rabbi Dov Lipman, explained to i24NEWS how he is working with the state’s health authorities to end the red country travel restrictions.

Lipman is the founder and CEO of Yad L'Olim, an organization working to assist new immigrants to Israel,

He previously launched a campaign to grant entry for foreign nationals parents of expecting Israeli daughters seeking to attend the births.

“We’ve been advocating for a while that once the variant is already in Israel - which it clearly has been for some time - there’s no reason to ban people from traveling from Israel to the red countries, or from red countries to Israel,” Lipman told i24NEWS.

“We should just get rid of the red countries,” he said, noting Israel’s Covid cases continued to climb despite the travel restrictions.

The former lawmaker explained he was meeting with health ministry officials on the matter, and that “they’ve been listening to those calls.”

Although initially Israel’s health authorities expressed reluctance to remove countries from the red designation, Lipman said the process to roll back travel restrictions is now already underway.

“Already we have most of the countries going to what they call orange,” he said, adding “by next week… countries like the United States and the United Kingdom will be removed from the red list, which will enable Israelis to freely travel to pretty much any country in the world.”