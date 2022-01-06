Israel: Public trust in government remains low, poll shows

Arab-Israelis showed a significant increase in their faith in the government and the parliament

Overall confidence among Israelis in state institutions remains low while trust in Israel’s government slightly rose this year, according to the annual survey released Thursday by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI).

However, as Israel’s governing coalition includes an Arab party for the first time in decades, Arab-Israelis showed a significant increase in their faith in the government and the parliament (Knesset).

The report was divided into four main topics: democratic values, the legal system, trust, and general satisfaction, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

In its 19th edition, the report revealed “a complex picture regarding the level of public trust in key institutions and officials... and the overall strength of Israeli democracy,” the IDI said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1479033388963086343 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Keeping up with previous surveys, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) scored the highest level of public trust at 78 percent.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog was the next highest in trust with 58 percent, with the Supreme Court following at 41 percent.

In fourth place was Israel’s Police with 33.5 percent, followed by the media at 25 percent and the Knesset at the bottom of the list with 21 percent of public trust.

Israel’s government defied the overall downward trend, rising to 27 percent in 2021 from 25 percent last year, ToI reported.

While Arab-Israelis tend to trust state institutions and officials less than their Jewish counterparts, trust levels in Israel’s Arab community rose since 2020.

Roughly 36 percent of Arab-Israelis polled trust the IDF and 25 percent trust the Knesset, up from 17.5 percent in 2020.

Israel’s government gained faith among the community as well, with 28 percent compared to 14 percent last year.